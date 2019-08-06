French Dressing

N

ow in its eighth year, Wheels & Waves is a festival held in the south of France every June in Biarritz, a town best known for its surf culture and great waves.

Over five days, revelers enjoy the Punk’s Peak Sprint Race, Deus Swank Rally, El Rollo Flat Track Race, surf contests, art shows, live music, movie screenings, and hundreds of custom and vintage motorcycles of every shape and size on display.

The focal point of the festival is at the Village Cité de L’Ocean, where a makeshift festival ground is built right by the ocean. Here, vendors sell some of the coolest motorcycle accessories and clothing I’ve ever seen and custom builders show off their bikes. Throughout the day at the village you can be entertained by crazy Frenchmen riding a wall of death (with no helmets or protective gear whatsoever), art installments, skate demos, and surf contests. Then enjoy happy hour at the many pop-up bars before the evening’s live music and movie screenings kick off.

The Punk’s Peak Sprint Race, Deus Swank Rally, and El Rollo Flat Track Race are all held off-site up and down the coast, with the Punk’s Peak event dipping into Spain in San-Sebastián.

Looking the part is very much the theme of Wheels & Waves, and everywhere you look there are stylish Europeans dressed to the nines in bespoke motorcycle gear.

There is nothing but good vibes throughout the whole festival and all of its events, and it’s truly a unique happening. If you ever plan on taking a trip to the south of France, I highly recommend going during Wheels & Waves.