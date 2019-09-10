 New Policy
New rules and a loaded lineup made for three simultaneous pro debuts for Factory Connection Honda
WORDS: JASON WEIGANDT
PHOTOS: RICH SHEPHERD & JEFF KARDAS
IT’S SATURDAY MORNING AT THE GEICO Budds Creek National, and the riders are working on punchlines. Team co-owner Jeff Majkrzak comes in to join the fun. With six riders racing for the team, everyone scrambles for jokes about a lack of hiring standards. “Jason, I think we need a few more riders on this team, eh?” Majkrzak says.

“Yeah, we had a contest, and anyone who wins gets to race one of the bikes,” Hunter Lawrence quips.

“Pull a fan out of the ticket line and gave him a bike,” Chase Sexton adds.

Seriously, this team has a lot of riders right now.

W

e were ready to have seven bikes this weekend, if that’s what it took,” says new GEICO Honda team manager Josh Wisenor at the Unadilla National, recently promoted from crew chief after veteran Dan Betley chose to step away from the races. He has three fresh graduates from the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s ready to roll, as Jo Shimoda, Carson Mumford, and Jett Lawrence will race their first pro events alongside RJ Hampshire and “19-year-old veteran” Chase Sexton. Hunter Lawrence, Jett’s older brother, is out for the weekend due to a collarbone break, and Christian Craig is suspended following the discovery of a trace amount of heptaminol in a World Anti-Doping test from the 2018 Daytona Supercross. Christian and Hunter would have brought the total rider count to seven—and that’s not counting Jeremy Martin, out for the entire season with a back injury.

Shimoda is, for the record, the only new full-fledged member of the GEICO Honda pro team. Jett Lawrence and Mumford remain on their Amsoil Honda amateur bikes but are racing pro as part of a new rule that allows amateurs to retain that status while racing up to three pro races. However, if they score more than 40 points and enter another race, they can’t go back.

Amateurs dabbling in pro racing is nothing new. Back in the eighties and nineties, riders could compete using an AMA Pro-Am license, which is why Jeremy McGrath talks about winning the 1990 Las Vegas 125 Supercross and then racing the A class at Loretta Lynn’s months later. The AMA tweaked the rules more recently to draw a hard line between amateur and pro, which put more of a focus on standalone AMA Pro-Am races. Recently, though, teams started asking for some help. The race to sign talent at earlier ages had led some squads to wish they hadn’t. Two 30-plus-2 motos in summer heat on rough tracks against the toughest pro competition could really help teams decide if their prospects were ready.

Three pro races toward the end of an amateur career aren’t going to help much, and certainly not when a team signs a Supermini rider to a long-term deal. For the GEICO squad, it allows a quick check on rider development.

Loretta Lynn's
Jo Shimoda
After a couple of solid rides at Loretta Lynn's (left), GEICO Honda brought Jo Shimoda under their tent for the last few Lucas Oil Pro Motocross races. After aggravating a shoulder injury at Unadilla, the Japanese teenager finished in the top 15 in both motos at Budds Creek.
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross races
“Everyone progresses differently,” says team founder and co-owner Rick “Ziggy” Zielfelder, stating one of his long-held ideals while standing on the Budds Creek fence line watching the new kids. It’s Ziggy’s team that took the big step of integrating amateurs into a pro team a generation ago, reaping the benefits of race wins and titles from Trey Canard, Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac, and more. Barcia and Tomac made their professional debuts at the opening round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at Glen Helen (Barcia ’09) and Hangtown (Tomac ’10) while Canard started after his final year at Loretta’s (Millville ’07). So much of the timing depends on how the rider is progressing—is he already going so fast that he needs to learn from the pros, or does he need more work before getting thrown in the deep end?

For Shimoda, it was time. Originally from Japan, Jo and his family had been splitting time in the U.S. for years, and when he won a Supermini title at Loretta’s in 2016, his talent was obvious. Ziggy’s Factory Connection (GEICO Honda) team snapped him up, and Jo began adjusting to American life, including learning English. His parents still split their time, although the team says Japan time is more of a vacation schedule, with the U.S. resembling more of a full-time home.

Carson Mumford
Carson Mumford
California prospect Carson Mumford has been with Honda since his minicycle days, competing aboard a trick Honda CRF150R. He was called up after Loretta Lynn’s to try his hand at the pro level aboard a CRF250R, though both the rider and the team expect him to primarily race amateur in 2020.
Shimoda is a calculated rider, not the typical flash-and-dash amateur who couples incredible lap times with inconsistency.

“I’ve watched Shimoda at all the amateur races this year, and he’s so solid,” DMXS Radio’s Kevin Kelly said while announcing at Loretta’s. “He just doesn’t make many mistakes.”

His solid riding convinced the team he was ready for Unadilla. Before that, though, Shimoda actually did make mistakes at Loretta’s, jacking up his starts early in the week. He came back to beat everyone, including his teammates Lawrence and Mumford, straight-up in a moto, but then a crash led to a shoulder injury. After that, he was off to Unadilla, where he crashed again and re-aggravated the shoulder. He returned for Budds Creek and did much better, logging 13-12 scores for 13th overall. That’s exactly the type of solid riding expected from Jo.

The plans changed quite quickly for everyone else.

Jettson
There was a conundrum with Jett Lawrence, who started progressing quite suddenly this summer, making it hard to figure out his next step.

In 2017, Jett’s older brother Hunter was a Suzuki prospect in Europe, and agent Lucas Mirtl started shopping him to U.S. teams. Mirtl—like the Lawrences, also from Australia—in typically brash agent-speak, likes to claim he watches more racing than anyone in the industry. He studies lap times from Australia, Europe, the U.S., and Canada, and noticed Hunter showing speed before he was actually showing results. By RedBud 2017, Mirtl was drumming up interest in Hunter, and also mentioning Jett, who had won a 65cc title Down Under and showed serious natural talent. Mirtl maintains that the Lawrence brothers were not a package deal—the family, despite the difficulty, was even willing to let Hunter move to the U.S. while Jett stayed in Europe—but the GEICO team signed them both. By the family’s wishes, though, they would spend an additional year in Europe gaining experience. (They lived in Germany and trained with Ken Roczen’s dad.)

Jett and Hunter didn’t start the 2018 season on fire, but both progressed by the end of the year, Jett netting a 1-1 in the EMX race at the notoriously rough Lommel circuit as a 14-year-old. That really opened some eyes in Europe. Jett enjoys sand and really wanted to make his U.S. pro debut at Southwick or RedBud, but he had to wait until his 16th birthday—by chance came, four days after Loretta’s.

I’m the mailman’s son. That’s what they say, because I’m just that much better-looking than my brother.”

JETT LAWRENCE

JETT LAWRENCE

Loretta’s really changed everything. Jett shocked the industry by winning his debut moto at the event—charging from behind, even—and had the Open Pro Sport Championship (and likely the coveted AMA Nicky Hayden Horizon Award) on lockdown until a problem with a kill switch ended his final moto. He didn’t get the titles, but anyone who watched his effortless riding knew the kid had the goods.

“Honestly, at the start of the year I was still learning the bike and testing,” Lawrence said. “Then I did a test day with Ziggy, and I haven’t changed it since then. Just from there, I hit a little bit of a wall halfway through the year. I wasn’t progressing as fast as I was at the start. But I was able to get through that wall.”

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross races
Jett doesn’t care. All he wants to do is get in a good lap time so he can impress his dad and get permission to play Fortnite.”

LUCAS MIRTL

LUCAS MIRTL

Jett went to Florida and started logging 30-minute motos with his older brother and teammate RJ Hampshire. The 15-year-old boy was learning from some of the men in the class, but his innocence remains intact.

“Jett doesn’t understand pressure,” Majkrzak says.

“Jett doesn’t care,” Mirtl adds. “All he wants to do is get in a good lap time so he can impress his dad and get permission to play Fortnite.”

Indeed, Jett’s sense of humor has surprised people nearly as much as his silky-smooth, Windham-like riding style. He refers to nearly everyone by nickname, calling Shimoda “Sushi” and saying he passed “Chicken Little” (Tyson Johnson) for the lead in a Loretta’s moto. He sends shout-outs to his “little mechanic” (Christien Ducharm). Oh, and he and Hunter are constant rivals.

“I’m the mailman’s son,” offers Jett. “That’s what they say, because I’m just that much better-looking than my brother.”

When I text Hunter after Budds Creek to ask how his race went, his first response is, “I beat Jett, all day I had him covered, qualifying was sick. End of story.”

These two are going to be fun.

Lawrence
Shimoda
The addition of another Lawrence (496), Shimoda (374), and Mumford (below) made for a crowded GEICO Honda rig at the last few Lucas Oil Pro Motocross rounds, but it gave the team's brain trust—including (from left, below) Christian Kibby, Dan Betley, Darren Borcherding, and Josh Wisenor—a chance to see how each of the younger riders was progressing.
Lawrence
Shimoda
The addition of another Lawrence (496), Shimoda (374), and Mumford (below) made for a crowded GEICO Honda rig at the last few Lucas Oil Pro Motocross rounds, but it gave the team’s brain trust—including (very bottom) Christian Kibby, Dan Betley, Darren Borcherding, and Josh Wisenor—a chance to see how each of the younger riders was progressing.
Mumford
Younger riders
Younger Riders & Mumford
GEICO Honda
GEICO Honda
GEICO Honda
GEICO Honda
Math Problems
Lawrence’s quick development has put the team in a bind. If he really crushes it at the final three pro races, he could go over the 40-point mark and lose his amateur status. Honda would like to see him remain eligible for the Monster Energy Cup SX Futures amateur race. Supercross in general is the real question. Jett has not ridden it yet, and Hunter’s attempts to debut this year led to a shoulder injury that cost him the whole stadium season. Jett’s riding style is much different from his brother’s, though. Still, there’s no way to be sure until he tries it. All this chatter leads to confusion when Jett, running 15th in Budds Creek’s first moto, sees his mechanic give him a fist-pump. Majrzak explained that Jett thought the mechanic was “giving him the hook,” so Jett pulled off the track, thinking the team wanted him to avoid scoring points.

Majkrzak had to actually show the 40-point rule to Jett, explaining again that as long as you don’t enter another race after collecting 40 points, you retain amateur status. Hey, that just-turned-16 innocence is going to have its drawbacks, right? But maybe it doesn’t matter. Maybe the kid is good enough to be pro forever, starting right now. In the second Budds moto, though, Jett is running fourth for some time, then pulls off the track again—not to shave points but because the heat and humidity are simply too much, and the kid is starting to feel fried. There’s still a lot to learn.

Which brings us to Mumford. Back in the Canard days, the team could wait until the 250F classes to make an offer. As other teams got more aggressive, the squad had to dig into the minicycle ranks, which led to signing Mumford and building the world’s trickest CRF150R minicycles to race the Supermini class. Mumford since grew up, capturing the 250 B Limited Championship at Loretta’s last year, but kept getting taller, and you can describe his current build as quite wiry. After finishes of fifth and second in the two Loretta’s Pro Sport classes, he expected to go race a few pro races in Canada to gain experience, but since Lawrence was heading to Unadilla, the team told Mumford to come to New York with him.

Mumford explains that he had only been focused on 20-minute Loretta’s motos and had literally never ridden a 30-minute moto before. On the drive from Tennessee to New York, he hit up North Carolina-based trainer Seth Rarick, found a local track, and logged a 30 on Wednesday. He did well at Unadilla, scoring points in both motos, but at Budds, the heat is too much. The team talks about Mumford needing time to gain physical maturity and strength, again going back to Ziggy’s principle that all riders develop differently.

It just so happened that the development paths of these three young men converged in the same pro truck on the same day. And it really was crowded.

