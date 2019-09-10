New Policy

Lawrence’s quick development has put the team in a bind. If he really crushes it at the final three pro races, he could go over the 40-point mark and lose his amateur status. Honda would like to see him remain eligible for the Monster Energy Cup SX Futures amateur race. Supercross in general is the real question. Jett has not ridden it yet, and Hunter’s attempts to debut this year led to a shoulder injury that cost him the whole stadium season. Jett’s riding style is much different from his brother’s, though. Still, there’s no way to be sure until he tries it. All this chatter leads to confusion when Jett, running 15th in Budds Creek’s first moto, sees his mechanic give him a fist-pump. Majrzak explained that Jett thought the mechanic was “giving him the hook,” so Jett pulled off the track, thinking the team wanted him to avoid scoring points.

Majkrzak had to actually show the 40-point rule to Jett, explaining again that as long as you don’t enter another race after collecting 40 points, you retain amateur status. Hey, that just-turned-16 innocence is going to have its drawbacks, right? But maybe it doesn’t matter. Maybe the kid is good enough to be pro forever, starting right now. In the second Budds moto, though, Jett is running fourth for some time, then pulls off the track again—not to shave points but because the heat and humidity are simply too much, and the kid is starting to feel fried. There’s still a lot to learn.

Which brings us to Mumford. Back in the Canard days, the team could wait until the 250F classes to make an offer. As other teams got more aggressive, the squad had to dig into the minicycle ranks, which led to signing Mumford and building the world’s trickest CRF150R minicycles to race the Supermini class. Mumford since grew up, capturing the 250 B Limited Championship at Loretta’s last year, but kept getting taller, and you can describe his current build as quite wiry. After finishes of fifth and second in the two Loretta’s Pro Sport classes, he expected to go race a few pro races in Canada to gain experience, but since Lawrence was heading to Unadilla, the team told Mumford to come to New York with him.

Mumford explains that he had only been focused on 20-minute Loretta’s motos and had literally never ridden a 30-minute moto before. On the drive from Tennessee to New York, he hit up North Carolina-based trainer Seth Rarick, found a local track, and logged a 30 on Wednesday. He did well at Unadilla, scoring points in both motos, but at Budds, the heat is too much. The team talks about Mumford needing time to gain physical maturity and strength, again going back to Ziggy’s principle that all riders develop differently.

It just so happened that the development paths of these three young men converged in the same pro truck on the same day. And it really was crowded.