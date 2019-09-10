New Policy

PHOTOS: RICH SHEPHERD & JEFF KARDAS
“Yeah, we had a contest, and anyone who wins gets to race one of the bikes,” Hunter Lawrence quips.
“Pull a fan out of the ticket line and gave him a bike,” Chase Sexton adds.
Seriously, this team has a lot of riders right now.
PHOTOS: RICH SHEPHERD & JEFF KARDAS
“Yeah, we had a contest, and anyone who wins gets to race one of the bikes,” Hunter Lawrence quips.
“Pull a fan out of the ticket line and gave him a bike,” Chase Sexton adds.
Seriously, this team has a lot of riders right now.
e were ready to have seven bikes this weekend, if that’s what it took,” says new GEICO Honda team manager Josh Wisenor at the Unadilla National, recently promoted from crew chief after veteran Dan Betley chose to step away from the races. He has three fresh graduates from the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s ready to roll, as Jo Shimoda, Carson Mumford, and Jett Lawrence will race their first pro events alongside RJ Hampshire and “19-year-old veteran” Chase Sexton. Hunter Lawrence, Jett’s older brother, is out for the weekend due to a collarbone break, and Christian Craig is suspended following the discovery of a trace amount of heptaminol in a World Anti-Doping test from the 2018 Daytona Supercross. Christian and Hunter would have brought the total rider count to seven—and that’s not counting Jeremy Martin, out for the entire season with a back injury.
Shimoda is, for the record, the only new full-fledged member of the GEICO Honda pro team. Jett Lawrence and Mumford remain on their Amsoil Honda amateur bikes but are racing pro as part of a new rule that allows amateurs to retain that status while racing up to three pro races. However, if they score more than 40 points and enter another race, they can’t go back.
Amateurs dabbling in pro racing is nothing new. Back in the eighties and nineties, riders could compete using an AMA Pro-Am license, which is why Jeremy McGrath talks about winning the 1990 Las Vegas 125 Supercross and then racing the A class at Loretta Lynn’s months later. The AMA tweaked the rules more recently to draw a hard line between amateur and pro, which put more of a focus on standalone AMA Pro-Am races. Recently, though, teams started asking for some help. The race to sign talent at earlier ages had led some squads to wish they hadn’t. Two 30-plus-2 motos in summer heat on rough tracks against the toughest pro competition could really help teams decide if their prospects were ready.
Three pro races toward the end of an amateur career aren’t going to help much, and certainly not when a team signs a Supermini rider to a long-term deal. For the GEICO squad, it allows a quick check on rider development.
e were ready to have seven bikes this weekend, if that’s what it took,” says new GEICO Honda team manager Josh Wisenor at the Unadilla National, recently promoted from crew chief after veteran Dan Betley chose to step away from the races. He has three fresh graduates from the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s ready to roll, as Jo Shimoda, Carson Mumford, and Jett Lawrence will race their first pro events alongside RJ Hampshire and “19-year-old veteran” Chase Sexton. Hunter Lawrence, Jett’s older brother, is out for the weekend due to a collarbone break, and Christian Craig is suspended following the discovery of a trace amount of heptaminol in a World Anti-Doping test from the 2018 Daytona Supercross. Christian and Hunter would have brought the total rider count to seven—and that’s not counting Jeremy Martin, out for the entire season with a back injury.
Shimoda is, for the record, the only new full-fledged member of the GEICO Honda pro team. Jett Lawrence and Mumford remain on their Amsoil Honda amateur bikes but are racing pro as part of a new rule that allows amateurs to retain that status while racing up to three pro races. However, if they score more than 40 points and enter another race, they can’t go back.
Amateurs dabbling in pro racing is nothing new. Back in the eighties and nineties, riders could compete using an AMA Pro-Am license, which is why Jeremy McGrath talks about winning the 1990 Las Vegas 125 Supercross and then racing the A class at Loretta Lynn’s months later. The AMA tweaked the rules more recently to draw a hard line between amateur and pro, which put more of a focus on standalone AMA Pro-Am races. Recently, though, teams started asking for some help. The race to sign talent at earlier ages had led some squads to wish they hadn’t. Two 30-plus-2 motos in summer heat on rough tracks against the toughest pro competition could really help teams decide if their prospects were ready.
Three pro races toward the end of an amateur career aren’t going to help much, and certainly not when a team signs a Supermini rider to a long-term deal. For the GEICO squad, it allows a quick check on rider development.
For Shimoda, it was time. Originally from Japan, Jo and his family had been splitting time in the U.S. for years, and when he won a Supermini title at Loretta’s in 2016, his talent was obvious. Ziggy’s Factory Connection (GEICO Honda) team snapped him up, and Jo began adjusting to American life, including learning English. His parents still split their time, although the team says Japan time is more of a vacation schedule, with the U.S. resembling more of a full-time home.
“I’ve watched Shimoda at all the amateur races this year, and he’s so solid,” DMXS Radio’s Kevin Kelly said while announcing at Loretta’s. “He just doesn’t make many mistakes.”
His solid riding convinced the team he was ready for Unadilla. Before that, though, Shimoda actually did make mistakes at Loretta’s, jacking up his starts early in the week. He came back to beat everyone, including his teammates Lawrence and Mumford, straight-up in a moto, but then a crash led to a shoulder injury. After that, he was off to Unadilla, where he crashed again and re-aggravated the shoulder. He returned for Budds Creek and did much better, logging 13-12 scores for 13th overall. That’s exactly the type of solid riding expected from Jo.
The plans changed quite quickly for everyone else.
In 2017, Jett’s older brother Hunter was a Suzuki prospect in Europe, and agent Lucas Mirtl started shopping him to U.S. teams. Mirtl—like the Lawrences, also from Australia—in typically brash agent-speak, likes to claim he watches more racing than anyone in the industry. He studies lap times from Australia, Europe, the U.S., and Canada, and noticed Hunter showing speed before he was actually showing results. By RedBud 2017, Mirtl was drumming up interest in Hunter, and also mentioning Jett, who had won a 65cc title Down Under and showed serious natural talent. Mirtl maintains that the Lawrence brothers were not a package deal—the family, despite the difficulty, was even willing to let Hunter move to the U.S. while Jett stayed in Europe—but the GEICO team signed them both. By the family’s wishes, though, they would spend an additional year in Europe gaining experience. (They lived in Germany and trained with Ken Roczen’s dad.)
Jett and Hunter didn’t start the 2018 season on fire, but both progressed by the end of the year, Jett netting a 1-1 in the EMX race at the notoriously rough Lommel circuit as a 14-year-old. That really opened some eyes in Europe. Jett enjoys sand and really wanted to make his U.S. pro debut at Southwick or RedBud, but he had to wait until his 16th birthday—by chance came, four days after Loretta’s.
JETT LAWRENCE
JETT LAWRENCE
“Honestly, at the start of the year I was still learning the bike and testing,” Lawrence said. “Then I did a test day with Ziggy, and I haven’t changed it since then. Just from there, I hit a little bit of a wall halfway through the year. I wasn’t progressing as fast as I was at the start. But I was able to get through that wall.”
LUCAS MIRTL
LUCAS MIRTL
“Jett doesn’t understand pressure,” Majkrzak says.
“Jett doesn’t care,” Mirtl adds. “All he wants to do is get in a good lap time so he can impress his dad and get permission to play Fortnite.”
Indeed, Jett’s sense of humor has surprised people nearly as much as his silky-smooth, Windham-like riding style. He refers to nearly everyone by nickname, calling Shimoda “Sushi” and saying he passed “Chicken Little” (Tyson Johnson) for the lead in a Loretta’s moto. He sends shout-outs to his “little mechanic” (Christien Ducharm). Oh, and he and Hunter are constant rivals.
“I’m the mailman’s son,” offers Jett. “That’s what they say, because I’m just that much better-looking than my brother.”
When I text Hunter after Budds Creek to ask how his race went, his first response is, “I beat Jett, all day I had him covered, qualifying was sick. End of story.”
These two are going to be fun.
Majkrzak had to actually show the 40-point rule to Jett, explaining again that as long as you don’t enter another race after collecting 40 points, you retain amateur status. Hey, that just-turned-16 innocence is going to have its drawbacks, right? But maybe it doesn’t matter. Maybe the kid is good enough to be pro forever, starting right now. In the second Budds moto, though, Jett is running fourth for some time, then pulls off the track again—not to shave points but because the heat and humidity are simply too much, and the kid is starting to feel fried. There’s still a lot to learn.
Which brings us to Mumford. Back in the Canard days, the team could wait until the 250F classes to make an offer. As other teams got more aggressive, the squad had to dig into the minicycle ranks, which led to signing Mumford and building the world’s trickest CRF150R minicycles to race the Supermini class. Mumford since grew up, capturing the 250 B Limited Championship at Loretta’s last year, but kept getting taller, and you can describe his current build as quite wiry. After finishes of fifth and second in the two Loretta’s Pro Sport classes, he expected to go race a few pro races in Canada to gain experience, but since Lawrence was heading to Unadilla, the team told Mumford to come to New York with him.
Mumford explains that he had only been focused on 20-minute Loretta’s motos and had literally never ridden a 30-minute moto before. On the drive from Tennessee to New York, he hit up North Carolina-based trainer Seth Rarick, found a local track, and logged a 30 on Wednesday. He did well at Unadilla, scoring points in both motos, but at Budds, the heat is too much. The team talks about Mumford needing time to gain physical maturity and strength, again going back to Ziggy’s principle that all riders develop differently.
It just so happened that the development paths of these three young men converged in the same pro truck on the same day. And it really was crowded.