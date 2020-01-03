10 Minutes With Ryan Dungey

Racer X:

How long has this been in the works?

Dungey: It’s been about four months. Jeff [Majkrzak] and Ziggy [Rick Zielfelder] and the crew, they had to dissect things a little bit and obviously put some thought into it, making sure they were comfortable with everything. But fast-forward to now, we’ve come to a good agreement. I’m very excited.

What was it that made you want to get into the ownership role?

I’ve always been interested in ownership, just in business in general. That’s something after racing. Business has always been an interest of mine. Obviously, racing consumed a lot of time, but afterward, kind of looking for that right opportunity. Sometimes you’ll have 20 of them come across your path and then the right ones come along. In my life, if I’ve ever tried to force something, I always felt I was going against the grain. Sometimes things kind of naturally fall into place, and I feel like this is one of them.

We’ve got a lot of talent, passion, and heart. It’s easy to work with guys who want to learn, develop, and get better. So that part is exciting. There’s a lot of pieces, too, that are new. There’s the business side of the racing team, so that’s going to be a challenge as well.

You’ve talked about wanting to be an ambassador for the sport in your post-racing life. Is this kind of the platform you plan on using for that?

Yeah. I’d almost have to say this is almost a little bit better. I think this is something that is more active, just to be involved. I think for me it’s an investment into the team, but it’s also an investment into the sport. I really want to see the sport grow to new heights, as well as our team being one of the top-tier teams and continuing to be successful. I look at this as just being able to be involved. I’ve always wanted to be able to be an active part of helping grow our sport. I think it’s important to see the race-team side and being able to run a successful race team, but also have a bigger goal of, “How can this help the future of our sport? What can we do as a team that can benefit that?” We all need to have that mindset as a team and be on the same page. I don’t have all the answers to that, of course, but I think it’s good to have an open mind for possibilities and opportunities that we can do to help create that.