veryone knows that the U.S. motocross calendar is basically full from the first of January until mid-August’s back-to-school migration. For pros, there are 17 Monster Energy AMA Supercross events and 12 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross races, with few weekends off. (And as a result, they’re skipping the MXoN and Monster Energy Cup more and more.) Come September, most just want to relax, recover, and regroup.

That leaves the fall weekends in September and October pretty much wide open for the one-offs, those season-ending gatherings that track with the temperature, migrating from north to south. There’s the Baja Brawl and RedBud Grass Race in Michigan, the Racer X Maine Event in the far Northeast, the Travis Pastrana Pro Challenge in Pennsylvania, the Kawasaki Race of Champions in New Jersey, the Top Gun Showdown in Tennessee, the revived Ponca City race in Oklahoma, and more. These events offer a chance for racers and their families to get together at the racetrack one last time before winter, as well as a nice payday for privateers who struggle for attention and prize money on the big stages of AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross.

M

arshal Weltin ended his brief 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season by finishing 19th at Unadilla on a Husqvarna FC 250 and then, two weeks later, earning 15th at the Ironman finale aboard a KTM 450 SX-F. That made him the only pro rider in the 2019 series to earn championship points in both classes. But it wasn’t nearly enough to get him on a competitive team for 2020, so he decided to hit the road for a bunch of regional events in September and October that we’ll call the Pumpkin Spice Latte Motocross Tour.

W

eltin’s one-man tour began with a short hour-long jaunt across his home state of Michigan for the Baja Brawl at Baja Acres MX. Driving a Ram 3500 van and riding a KTM 450 SX-F he borrowed from Live It Extreme, he will soon have a 2020 KTM 250 SX-F, purchased by his father. Besides Live It Extreme, his biggest sponsors are Heli Realtors, Huron Appraisal Services, MMCR, Caro Motorsports, and FXR Racing. A true journeyman pro—he’s raced all over the U.S. and Canada, as well as a couple of seasons on the EMX and FIM Motocross World Championship tours—Weltin’s plan was to hit as many domestic races as possible to build up a war chest for 2020.

“I’m going to hit the road solo and take my van and just try to make some money,” the 23-year-old explained. “The Maine Event has a $15,000 purse. The Pleasure Valley one [Travis Pastrana Pro Challenge] has a $10,000 purse, and then a $4,000 250 purse. So [I’ll try to] make a few grand here and there and try to stack that towards supercross, or whatever I do next.”